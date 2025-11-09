Hollins secured six of 10 targets for 106 yards in the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

With Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) sidelined Sunday, Hollins was one of multiple receivers to help fill the former's typical downfield role. Hollins' main contribution in that regard came on a 54-yard grab just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. Hollins finished with season-high figures in both his yardage and target totals, and he led the Patriots in all three receiving categories. Hollins will remain one of several capable complementary options available to Drake Maye in a Week 11 home matchup against the Jets on Thursday night.