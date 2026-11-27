Hollins is set to work in a starting role Sunday against the Chargers, as A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) won't play.

Hollins led the Patriots with five catches for 48 yards in their 35-10 Week 10 loss to the Lions prior to a Week 11 bye. He showed the best chemistry out of New England's pass catchers with Tommy DeVito, who replaced Drake Maye (lower leg) against Detroit and is expected to start Sunday's game. Hollins has 23 catches for 293 yards and one touchdown in six appearances this season.