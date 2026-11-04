Hollins (calf) is slated to return to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hollins' last game appearance was in Week 4, but his looming return to the mix arrives at an opportune juncture, with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) currently on IR and A.J. Brown's (ankle/knee) Week 9 status cloudy. Assuming no setbacks at practice, Hollins -- who logged a 15-209-0 line on 20 targets prior to his injury -- should have an opportunity to claim a key role in the Patriots offense as soon as this Sunday's game against the Packers.