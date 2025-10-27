Hollins caught all seven of his targets for a team-high 89 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.

After combining for five catches on six targets for 81 yards over his four previous games, Hollins -- who logged a 72 percent snap versus Cleveland -- topped those marks Sunday in his most productive outing of the season. While his Week 8 output was notable, with Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas also in the Patriots WR mix and Hunter Henry getting significant looks at tight end, Hollins' weekly volume figures to fluctuate, a context that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats.