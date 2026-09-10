Hollins secured four of five targets for 51 yards in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seahawks on Wednesday.

The veteran wideout was listed as No. 4 on the depth chart heading into the season opener, but Hollins finished as the team leader in receiving yards on the night. Hollins also had a team-high 19-yard reception, and he became much more of a factor after A.J. Brown went down early in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Brown exited the locker room donning a walking boot per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, so Hollins could be tasked with an elevated role again in the Week 2 home opener against the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 20.