Patriots' Mack Hollins: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hollins (abdomen) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The same applies to fellow WR Kayshon Boutte (concussion), with both players trending toward logging three straight 'DNPs' ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. The Patriots' upcoming injury report is slated to reveal whether either player has a chance of playing this weekend, with Kyle Williams a candidate to log added Week 17 snaps if Hollins and/or Boutte are sidelined.
