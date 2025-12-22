Patriots' Mack Hollins: Strong PPR outing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hollins had seven receptions on nine targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over Baltimore.
Hollins turned in a fine PPR performance on Sunday Night Football while tying his previous season high of seven receptions. The enigmatic wideout has carved out a solid role with the Patriots of late, averaging 50.8 receiving yards per game over his last 10 appearances. Hollins has recorded zero touchdown receptions over that span, effectively limiting his utility to deep and PPR fantasy leagues. The 31-year-old should continue offering managers in those formats a high floor in Week 17 when the Patriots visit the Jets.
