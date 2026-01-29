Hollins (abdomen) was estimated as a limited practice participant on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.

Hollins was able to play through his lingering abdomen injury in the AFC Championship at Denver, catching both of his two targets for 51 yards. However, the issue is apparently still bothering him as New England begins its preparations for the Super Bowl. His level of activity once the Patriots actually start holding practices will be worth keeping an eye on as Super Bowl LX approaches.