Hollins caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Monday night's 33-15 win over the Giants.

Hollins was able to secure multiple passes for the eighth straight game, but he's now gone nine contests in a row without reaching the end zone. The wide receiver is one of the many mouths to feed in a New England offense that loves to spread the ball around, with eight different players reeling in at least one pass in Week 13. Hollins has now caught 35 of 48 targets for 417 yards and two touchdowns over 13 games this year.