Hollins caught three of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-27 loss to the Patriots.

After missing four weeks on injured reserve with a calf injury, Hollins returned to the lineup Sunday and immediately became a central part of the offense, tying Kyle Williams for second on the team with 34 routes on 46 dropbacks by New England's quarterbacks. Hollins' six targets also tied Eli Raridon for second on the team behind DeMario Douglas' nine. With A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) still not 100 percent, Hollins figures to remain a big part of the picture next Sunday against the Lions in a potential shootout under the dome at Ford Field.