Hollins caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over Atlanta.

With Kayshon Boutte having left Sunday's game early with a hamstring injury, Hollins led the Patriots WRs with 43 of a possible 68 snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. However, Hollins' production dipped after a seven-catch 89-yard effort in a Week 8 win over the Browns. As Reiss points out, the team has been spreading the ball out among its pass-catchers, with six different players having led New England in receiving through nine games thus far. On that topic, Hollins noted Sunday, "it's fun being in this group when you don't know who is going to get it. Everybody is like, 'Oh, maybe it's me this week.' But I think that also makes it hard for defenses to go against us." With that in mind, as this coming weekend's game against the Buccaneers approaches, Hollins remains a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option.