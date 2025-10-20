Hollins, who was on the field for 43 of 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught both his targets for 49 yards.

Hollins, who also logged his first carry of the season for four yards, heads into Week 8 action with an 11-119-2 receiving line on 14 targets. Given his modest volume, Hollins is only a fantasy option in deep formats while he's working behind Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte in the New England WR corps.