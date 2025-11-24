Hollins caught two of his six targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals.

Hollins led New England's wide receivers in playing time Sunday, while logging 61 of a possible 71 snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. However, in a contest in which the team's TEs recorded 10 catches, none of the WRs had more than two catches. Looking ahead to next Monday's game against the Giants, game flow/script could lead to more production from Hollins, but the Patriots' tendency to spread the ball around makes him a speculative fantasy lineup option in Week 13.