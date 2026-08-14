Patriots' Mack Hollins: Two grabs in preseason opener

Hollins caught two of four targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts.

The Patriots held their offensive starters out of the contest, including QB Drake Maye, allowing Hollins to get the start and play most of the first quarter. The veteran wideout will have a tough time carving out a significant role in 2026 as long as New England's receiving corps stays healthy, with A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte all ahead of him on the depth chart and DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism fighting for any remaining roster spots.