Hollins recorded two receptions on two targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship game.

Hollins was activated from injured reserve Saturday and managed to suit up for the first time since Week 16. While he only earned two targets, he led the team in receiving yards thanks to long catches of 31 and 20 yards. Hollins will likely play a secondary role to Stefon Diggs in the Super Bowl, but he's emerged as a key part of the offense across the second half of the season.