Patriots' Mack Hollins: Willing to play some tight end

Hollins said Monday he'd be willing to play some tight end this season, Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reports.

The Patriots signed Julian Hill earlier in the offseason as experienced depth behind Hunter Henry, but Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury during the spring. New England used a third-round pick on Eli Raridon, but it remains to be seen if he'll develop enough to contribute right away. Hollins is 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds and is known as one of the most willing and best blocking wideouts in the league, so it wouldn't be foreign for Hollins to play closer to the line of scrimmage to get his hands on opposing edge defenders and linebackers.