Hollins (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Also ruled out for the contest is Kayshon Boutte (concussion). In the duo's looming absence, Stefon Diggs is in line to lead the Patriots' Week 17 WR corps, with DeMario Douglas (hamstring, questionable) -- if available -- and Kyle Williams in line to see added opportunities, while Efton Chism is also in the mix. Additionally, John Jiles, Brandon Smith and Jeremiah Webb are candidates to be elevated from New England's practice squad ahead of Sunday's contest.