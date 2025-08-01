In his first practice since being activated from the PUP list, Hollins worked with the starters during Thursday's walk-through session, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Reiss notes that on Hollins' first snap Thursday, he lined up opposite Stefon Diggs, with DeMario Douglas in the slot. In his absence, it had been mostly Kayshon Boutte (who also saw some some work with the starters Thursday) working alongside Diggs and Douglas, but now that he's back in the mix, Hollins will look to secure the No. 3 role in a crowded Patriots WR corps that also includes Kyle Williams, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk.