Wilson had seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Wilson has filled in as a depth inside linebacker for the first seven games of the season. He was called upon for more snaps on defense in Week 8, however, after Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) left the game in the second quarter and did not return. Wilson played a season-high 43 snaps on defense (59 percent) and registered a season-high seven tackles in relief. He'll be in line for more work in Week 9 against the Commanders if Bentley is unable to suit up for that contest.