Butler grabbed his second interception of the season and forced a fumble in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Jets.

Butler jarred the ball loose from Jets' tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins as he approached the endzone in the fourth quarter, a play which was controversially ruled a touchback after review. The 27-year-old had four tackles (all solo) and three pass breakups on the afternoon.

