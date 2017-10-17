Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Forces key fumble in Sunday's win
Butler grabbed his second interception of the season and forced a fumble in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Jets.
Butler jarred the ball loose from Jets' tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins as he approached the endzone in the fourth quarter, a play which was controversially ruled a touchback after review. The 27-year-old had four tackles (all solo) and three pass breakups on the afternoon.
More News
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Back with New England for workouts•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Saints trade unlikely despite contract agreement•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Signs one-year contract tender•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Could remain with Patriots•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Set to visit Saints•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Receives first-round tender from Pats•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...