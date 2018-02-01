Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Full participant Thursday
Butler (illness) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Butler missed Super Bowl Opening Night due to his illness and was limited at practice Wednesday. His full participation seems to indicate he won't be hindered at all by the illness, barring further setback, come time for Sunday's game.
