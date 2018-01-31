Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Limited Wednesday
Butler (illness) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Due to an illness, Butler took a later flight to Minnesota than the rest of his teammates, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. Butler was thus absent from Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and "definitely still sounds sick" as of Wednesday, per Howe. Although he expects to play Sunday versus the Eagles, Butler's status could come down to the wire if the ailment lingers.
