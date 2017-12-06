Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Matches season-high eight tackles
Butler had eight tackles (seven solo) and one pass breakup against the Bills on Sunday.
Butler played 66 of 67 possible snaps Sunday, which has been the motto all season. With a Week 14 matchup against the Dolphins, Butler has a chance for another solid matchup since Miami is ranked 10th in pass attempts this season.
