Butler has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The report indicates that Butler's deal is worth up to $9 million. The stage is now set for the 32-year-old to return to the NFL after a one-year retirement, and in the process join the team he played with from 2014 through 2017. In his last game with the Patriots, Butler was benched in the team's Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles, seeing just one special teams snap in the contest. Now that he's back with New England, Butler will have a chance to claim a starting role in cornerback corps that also includes Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones, but lost ball-hawk J.C. Jackson via free agency.