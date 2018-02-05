Butler's only snap in Super Bowl LII came on special teams.

The cornerback was healthy enough to suit up and had played all 74 snaps on defense in the AFC championship game, so coach Bill Belichick's decision to sit Butler remains puzzling. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, it's not a matter Belichick wants to go into any detail on at this stage. In any case, Butler is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, and after Sunday it's hard to imagine him returning to the Patriots in 2018. During the regular season, Butler was on the field for 97.8 percent of New England's defensive snaps, en route to recording 60 tackles, two picks and three forced fumbles.