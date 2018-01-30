Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Won't participate in Super Bowl Opening Night
Butler is dealing with an illness and will not be present at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
Butler remained off the injury report last week as the undisclosed illness appears to be a recent development. The 27-year-old's status for Super Bowl Sunday is unlikely to be affected, but Tuesday's practice session should provide some clarity to where Butler is at in the recovery process.
