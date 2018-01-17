Mitchell (knee) wasn't in attendance for the start of the Patriots' practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

By virtue of designating Mitchell to return from injured reserve three weeks ago, the Patriots must formally decide Wednesday whether or not to activate the wideout, who has been sidelined all season with a right knee injury. Though Mitchell was able to put in some practice time last week ahead of the Patriots' eventual victory over the Titans in the divisional round, his absence Wednesday hints that New England has opted to shut him down for good. Expect the team to provide an official announcement regarding Mitchell's status once practice concludes.