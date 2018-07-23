Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Could be traded
Mitchell (knee) has been mentioned in trade talks, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The Patriots probably wouldn't get anything more than a late-round pick, as Mitchell was limited to individual work during the offseason after missing all of 2017 with a knee injury. He did manage 8.4 yards per target and four touchdowns on 32 catches as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2016, serving as the team's No. 4 receiver during a Super Bowl run. The Patriots' willingness to deal Mitchell hints at some degree of confidence that Kenny Britt (hamstring), Phillip Dorsett and/or Cordarrelle Patterson can handle meaningful snaps at outside receiver. Julian Edelman's four-game suspension likely will give Jordan Matthews an opportunity to patrol the slot early in the year. It isn't clear if Mitchell will be available Thursday for the first practice of training camp.
