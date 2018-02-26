Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Expects to be ready for OTAs
Mitchell (knee) recently said he expects to be ready for OTAs this spring, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Mitchell suffered an undisclosed knee injury during the 2017 preseason and spent the entire year on injured reserve, never reaching a point where he was healthy enough to be activated to the 53-man roster. However, it appears the third-year receiver is making significant progress in his recovery and should be ready to go when his team begins preparations for the 2018 campaign.
