Mitchell (unspecified issue) was present for Wednesday's walk-through, but "didn't do much all week," Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

The same applies to fellow wideout Danny Amendola, which suggests that the duo may sit out Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.

