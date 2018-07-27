Mitchell (knee) was on the rehab field at Friday's practice, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

It's a small step in the right direction just four days after Mitchell had a minor non-surgical procedure on his troublesome knee. He avoided the PUP list for the start of training camp, but his participation has been limited to jogging, stretching and observing. The Patriots are rumored to be seeking a trade for Mitchell, though he probably wouldn't fetch anything more than a late-round pick. There is some potential for a significant role if he sticks with the team and gets healthy, as Julian Edelman's four-game suspension means that Chris Hogan is the only New England wideout assured of a Week 1 starting job.