Mitchell (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Mitchell's continued absence from practice hints that it's possible the Patriots have shut the wideout down for the remainder of the season, but there's been no confirmation of such an outcome, either way, to date. The team has until Jan. 17 to activate Mitchell off IR, but at this stage, it looks safe to assume that he won't be available for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans.