Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Misses another practice
Mitchell (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Mitchell's continued absence from practice hints that it's possible the Patriots have shut the wideout down for the remainder of the season, but there's been no confirmation of such an outcome, either way, to date. The team has until Jan. 17 to activate Mitchell off IR, but at this stage, it looks safe to assume that he won't be available for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans.
More News
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Not present for practice•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Won't play in regular-season finale•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Return from IR not ruled out•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Not expected back this season•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Still under consideration for activation•
-
NFL Postseason Fantasy Football Rankings
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...