Mitchell (knee) did not play in Friday's preseason win over the Lions.

Assuming Mitchell's knee issue doesn't linger, he could move up a peg in the Patriots' wideout pecking order, thanks to a potentially serious knee injury suffered by Julian Edelman. If Edelman misses extended time as feared, Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola would figure to head the team's receiving corps, but in such a scenario, Mitchell could earn immediate playing time spelling Amendola as the team's No. 3 wideout, plus he'd be a break away from an expanded role in an explosive offense.