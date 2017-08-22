Play

Mitchell, who appeared to aggravate his right knee in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, did not practice Tuesday, the Patriots' official site reports.

Per CSN New England, Mitchell was able to stay in Saturday's contest, which suggests that the wideout's absence from practice Tuesday could simply be maintenance-related.

