Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: No return in sight
Mitchell (knee) is "not close" to being in consideration to return to practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
The initial thought was that Mitchell could be a candidate for short-term injured reserve, but it seems his recovery isn't going as quickly as planned. Since the Patriots -- who've been struggling defensively -- have other options to activate from IR in the form of DT Vincent Valentine (knee) and LB Shae McClellin (undisclosed), it's possible Mitchell might not return at any point this season.
More News
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Placed on IR•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Reportedly headed to IR•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Returns to practice•
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...