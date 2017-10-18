Mitchell (knee) is "not close" to being in consideration to return to practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The initial thought was that Mitchell could be a candidate for short-term injured reserve, but it seems his recovery isn't going as quickly as planned. Since the Patriots -- who've been struggling defensively -- have other options to activate from IR in the form of DT Vincent Valentine (knee) and LB Shae McClellin (undisclosed), it's possible Mitchell might not return at any point this season.