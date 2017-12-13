The Patriots don't appear to be counting on Mitchell (knee) to return from injured reserve this season, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

A few weeks ago, it seemed that there was a more legitimate chance that Mitchell, who was shut down ahead of Week 1 with the knee issue, would be designated to return from IR, but with the wideout yet to resume practicing, it's looking unlikely that he'll play in any of the Patriots' remaining three contests. The team's recent signing of fellow wideout Kenny Britt signals that the Patriots may have already ruled out Mitchell playing at any point in 2017.