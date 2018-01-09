Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Not present for practice
Mitchell (knee) wasn't present for the portion of Tuesday's practice available to the media, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Mitchell won't appear on the Patriots' official injury report since he remains on injured reserve, but his absence Tuesday seemingly doesn't bode well for his chances of being activated ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Titans. The Patriots would still have until Jan. 17 to evaluate Mitchell for a potential return, though that would be a moot point if New England loses to Tennessee.
