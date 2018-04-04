Mitchell (knee) remains on track for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in May, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Mitchell caught 32 of 48 targets for 401 yards (8.4 YPT) and four touchdowns in 14 regular-season games as a rookie, but then missed all of last season while recovering from an unspecified knee injury. He was spotted at a practice during the Patriots' playoff run, and he said in late February that he was feeling great and expected to be ready for the start of the offseason workout program in mid-April. Mitchell may have the opportunity to compete for a regular spot in three-wide formations, after the Patriots lost Danny Amendola to the Dolphins and traded Brandin Cooks to the Rams. Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman (knee) figure to occupy two of the three spots, assuming the latter makes a successful recovery from last year's torn ACL. Other candidates include Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt and Cordarrelle Patterson, with more help potentially coming after the NFL Draft.