Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: On track for OTAs
Mitchell (knee) remains on track for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in May, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
A 2016 fourth-round pick, Mitchell caught 32 of 48 targets for 401 yards (8.4 YPT) and four touchdowns in 14 regular-season games as a rookie, but then missed all of last season while recovering from an unspecified knee injury. He was spotted at a practice during the Patriots' playoff run, and he said in late February that he was feeling great and expected to be ready for the start of the offseason workout program in mid-April. Mitchell may have the opportunity to compete for a regular spot in three-wide formations, after the Patriots lost Danny Amendola to the Dolphins and traded Brandin Cooks to the Rams. Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman (knee) figure to occupy two of the three spots, assuming the latter makes a successful recovery from last year's torn ACL. Other candidates include Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt and Cordarrelle Patterson, with more help potentially coming after the NFL Draft.
More News
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Expects to be ready for OTAs•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Won't be activated•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Activation appears unlikely•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Won't play this week•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Misses another practice•
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...