Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn't ruled out activating Mitchell (knee) from injured reserve before the regular season concludes, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "[Activating a player from IR] is still available for us, and if we feel like it was something that could help us, and there was an opportunity to use it, then we would use it," Belichick said Tuesday. "It's still an option."

If the Patriots due use the second of their designated-to-return spots, Mitchell and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) would be the only viable candidates, given where they are at in their respective recovery processes. Mitchell, who has been sidelined all season with the right knee injury, has kept himself ready by attending team meetings, but it's unclear if he's actually capable of practicing yet. The Patriots having seemingly prepared for the possibility of Mitchell not returning this season with their recent signing of Kenny Britt, who made his team debut in the Week 15 win over the Steelers.