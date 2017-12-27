Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Returns to practice
Mitchell (knee) has returned to practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
For now, Mitchell does not count against the team's 53-man roster, but should the Patriots officially activate the 2016 fourth-rounder in the coming days/weeks, he'd give the team some added wideout depth in advance of the postseason. In his last game action, Mitchell hauled in six of seven targets for 70 yards in New England's 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Falcons.
