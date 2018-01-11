Mitchell (knee) returned to practice Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.

The wideout is still on IR, so he's not listed on the Patriots' injury report ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the Titans. Mitchell can be activated to the team's 53-man roster at any time up until Wednesday, but we'd be surprised if that occurs in advance of this weekend's divisional-round playoff tilt.

