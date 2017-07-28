Mitchell (knee/elbow) was a full participant Thursday at the first practice of training camp, The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reports.

Mitchell missed spring practices but was never believed to be dealing with a serious injury. While his history of knee injuries dating back to college may be somewhat of a concern, the bigger issue is a crowded New England wideout depth chart featuring Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola. Despite producing 8.4 yards per target and a 67-percent catch rate as a rookie, Mitchell mostly figures to work with the second-team offense during training camp. Hogan is the favorite for the No. 3 wideout job, coming off a playoff run in which he piled up 332 receiving yards on 23 targets in three games.

