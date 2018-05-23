Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Still managing knee issue
Mitchell (knee), who was on the practice field Monday, wasn't spotted during Tuesday's OTA session, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.
Mitchell missed the entire 2017 season due to a lingering knee issue, so we suspect that the Patriots are inclined to manage his reps at this stage. Assuming he re-proves his health, Mitchell will look to secure a role in the offense behind top wide receiver options Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. Also battling for depth chart slotting are Jordan Matthews, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios. Mitchell, a 2016 fourth-rounder displayed promise as a rookie, but he isn't guaranteed anything heading into the coming season. We suspect that he'll end up securing a roster spot, health permitting, but Matthews looks like a solid bet to earn playing time and in such a context Mitchell's path to regular targets would be murky.
