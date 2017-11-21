Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Still under consideration for activation
Mitchell (knee) is scheduled to be evaluated this week, at which point the Patriots could decide to designate him as one of their two players eligible to return from injured reserve, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Reiss, a source close to the wideout said Mitchell is "getting better, for sure," an encouraging development after a report about a month earlier suggested it was unlikely he would be under consideration for an activation from IR. Though Mitchell is improving, it's still unclear just how close he might be to resuming practicing, but the evaluation later this week should shed more light on his health. Mitchell's potential late-season return would be a boon to a Patriots receiving corps that has played without No. 2 wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder) the last two games.
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: No return in sight
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Placed on IR
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Reportedly headed to IR
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited Tuesday
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited at Monday's practice
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...