Mitchell (knee) is scheduled to be evaluated this week, at which point the Patriots could decide to designate him as one of their two players eligible to return from injured reserve, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Reiss, a source close to the wideout said Mitchell is "getting better, for sure," an encouraging development after a report about a month earlier suggested it was unlikely he would be under consideration for an activation from IR. Though Mitchell is improving, it's still unclear just how close he might be to resuming practicing, but the evaluation later this week should shed more light on his health. Mitchell's potential late-season return would be a boon to a Patriots receiving corps that has played without No. 2 wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder) the last two games.