Mitchell (knee) isn't sure if he will be ready for training camp, Steve Hewitt of The Boston Herald reports.

According to NESN's Zack Cox, Mitchell was limited to individual conditioning work at June minicamp, after making just one brief appearance at OTAs in May. Despite missing the entire 2017 season and most of the offseason program this year, Mitchell should have the chance to earn a significant role if he's cleared to practice in July or August. With Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension, Chris Hogan is the only Patriots wideout with a Week 1 starting job locked down. Mitchell hopes to compete with Jordan Matthews (knee), Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios.