Mitchell (undisclosed injury) participated in 11-on-11 drills Monday for the first time since July 27, the Boston Herald reports.

Mitchell looked good in doing so, per the report, with the second-year wideout looking to solidify his role in the Patriots' passing attack on the heels of catching 32 passes (on 48 targets) for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games in 2016. Though we like Mitchell's route-running and corresponding upside, his immediate path to fantasy relevance is murky thanks to the team's addition of electric wideout Brandin Cooks. With holdovers Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan still around, Mitchell may not find a steady dose of targets until injuries hit.