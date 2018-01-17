The Patriots won't activate Mitchell (knee) from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell's three-week window for activation from IR was scheduled to close Wednesday, and after appearing only a few times in drills during that stretch, the decision was likely an easy one for the Patriots to make. As a result, his second pro campaign will close without a single offensive snap due to a right knee injury suffered in the preseason.

