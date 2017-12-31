The Patriots didn't activate Mitchell (knee) from injured reserve ahead of their regular-season finale against the Jets, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Mitchell, who has been sidelined all season with the right knee injury, returned to practice this week, but it appears he'll need additional time to shake off rust. Though he failed to suit up during the regular season, Mitchell remains eligible to rejoin the Patriots in the playoffs if the team determines he's healthy enough to contribute. The Patriots will have until Jan. 17 to add Mitchell to the 53-man roster.