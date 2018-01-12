Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Won't play this week
Mitchell (knee) won't play in Saturday's playoff game against the Titans since he wasn't activated off IR by Friday afternoon's deadline to do so, NESN.com reports.
Mitchell practiced Thursday, but he won't be activated in advance of the divisional round of the playoffs. Should the Patriots advance to the AFC Championship, the deadline to activate the wideout would be Wednesday afternoon. Though Mitchell isn't ready to return to action just yet, the Patriots have ample wide receiver depth heading into the weekend, with Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Kenny Britt and Phillip Dorsett all on hand.
