Patriots' Malcom Brown: Exits with ankle injury
Brown injured his ankle Sunday against the Falcons and is questionable to return.
Brown exited the game in the third quarter with one tackle to his name. Both Alan Branch and Lawrence Guy figure to see added snaps in his absence.
